Two men sent to hospital after Henry County shooting

HENRY CO., Va. – UPDATE

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information about a shooting that sent two men to the hospital Monday.

Around 4:06 p.m., the 911 center received a call about a man with an apparent gunshot wound at Roberts Bestway off of Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale, according to Capt. T. W. Compton.

When deputies got to the Roberts Bestway, they found the man, now identified as 33-year-old Joshua Canty, who had been shot in the leg. He told deputies that he had gotten into an altercation with another man on John Baker Road.

Canty told deputies that the other man shot him in the leg when the two began arguing.

Deputies then responded to the address on John Baker Road to find 38-year-old George Stephens with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and neck, according to Capt. Compton.

We’re told both men were airlifted to a hospital nearby – Canty is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and Stephens is listed in stable, but critical condition.

The relationship between the two and the cause of the altercation was not immediately clear. According to the sheriff’s office, both men have been cooperative with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two people were shot during an altercation in Henry County on Monday, according to the Sheriff.

We’re told the incident happened on John Baker Road just after 4 p.m.

Two people were shot during the incident, authorities said. One was found in a car, and the other was inside a nearby home.

The Sheriff says the injuries sustained during the incident are serious.

The incident was isolated and they don’t believe there is any danger to the community, according to the Sheriff.

