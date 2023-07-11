What to buy in July | Consumer Reports

With recent Fourth of July sales and Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, July is a month full of ways to save big this summer!

We’re working for you to break down the best deals to watch for this month.

Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Consumer Reports Best Time to Buy.

“4th of July sales are in full swing – this is an especially major sales moment for big-ticket items like grills, large appliances, and mattresses,” Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports

Now might be the time to make that change your body needs – a recommended mattress from Consumer Reports’ tests.

The Casper Original Hybrid is on sale for $1,196 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Casper.

CR says this hybrid of innersprings and foam delivers excellent spine support for sleepers of all sizes.

Next, save big on a new washing machine. A washing machine from Electrolux is as low as $898 at Home Depot.

CR says this model aced its tests for washing performance and water efficiency.

Keep the cookouts coming this month with a new charcoal grill. A charcoal barrel grill from CharGriller is as low as $699 at Lowe’s.

This grill is wifi enabled and has a hopper feed system for adding more charcoal.

It also aced CR’s tests.

If you plan a family trip this summer, you can save on a travel stroller.

The Chicco Liteway Stroller is as low as $87.99 at Amazon and Walmart.

CR says this stroller is compact, easy to fold, and maneuvers well for its small size, even on rough terrain.

If those sales weren’t enough, get ready for Amazon Prime Day starting on July 11.

“Amazon’s annual prime day sale is happening this July 11th and 12th. Basically, everything’s going to be on sale, but the discounts are exclusively available to prime members, so you’ll need an account to shop the sale,” Gordon said.

Also, watch for competing sales at other retailers like Target and Walmart around the same time.