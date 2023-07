You could walk away with millions if you hit the Powerball jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $750 million, with an estimated cash value of $378.8 million, according to Powerball.

The Powerball drawing happened on Wednesday night at 11 p.m., and your odds of winning were bout 1 in 292,201,338, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Now, check your tickets! These were the winning numbers for July 12, 2023, with a multiplier of 3: