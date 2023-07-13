69º

Volunteers prepare meals for Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk

Thomas Mundy, WSLS

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

A common goal to end hunger one step at a time — that’s what the Roanoke Valley CROP hunger walk strives to do, especially as they celebrate their 40th anniversary of leading the event.

CROP Hunger leaders and volunteers are getting to work at the Community Solutions Center by preparing meals for the walk — to make a change in the Roanoke community.

“Not only do I encourage folks to participate in the CROP walk, but consider volunteering here, at the Community Solutions Center,” Volunteer Mary Beth Layman said.

The helpers are preparing meals for the CROP walk that will be held on Oct. 8 at the Second Presbyterian Church.

You can get more information on the Facebook page.

