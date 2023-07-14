Roanoke man hospitalized with serious injuries after assault

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was sent to the hospital after an altercation led to a physical assault on July 4, according to Roanoke Police.

Police say they were notified of a “person down” in the lobby area of the Parkway Building above Stellina on Kirk Ave.

When officers got to the scene, Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel were giving first-aid to a man who appeared to have serious injuries from a physical assault. Authorities said he was sent to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

After speaking with witnesses, authorities said it was determined that the man and another man got into a verbal altercation that escalated.

The other man involved had left the scene before officers got there, but we’re told he returned to the area and was taken to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with detectives.

The victim was not named and there was no update on his condition. The other man involved was also not named.

No charges have been placed yet, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said the incident does not appear to be random and there is no ongoing threat to the community.