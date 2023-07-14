Sinkland Farms 3rd Annual Sunflower Festival kicks off

A field with over 200,000 sunflowers!

Sinkland Farm’s 3rd Annual Sunflower Festival started on Friday.

In addition to photo opportunities, the festival includes tons of games, activities, animals, and of course, sunflowers.

Sinkland Farms said they can guarantee loads of fun with over 60 arts and crafts vendors, a mega slide, and more.

“In the summertime, when you think of sunshine, I always think of sunflowers,” Susan Sinkland, owner of Sinkland Farms said. “There are so many beauties in our field. We have 8 acres, they will be peaking in the next few days. The last two weekends we will have thousands and thousands of blooms in the 8 acres that we grow.”

Farm owners said this year the sunflowers are blooming later than normal but there is still plenty of fun to have.

The event runs through the end of July.