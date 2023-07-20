Roanoke’s EnVision Center fully up-and-running

ROANOKE, Va. – If you need help finding a job, with finances or getting into college, a community center is here to help families in the Star City.

Thursday, the EnVision Center in Northwest Roanoke held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

While it officially opened late last year, the center is finally fully up and running.

They offer job readiness, mental health counseling, college application services, and more.

There is even a garden where folks can pick fresh vegetables for free.

“Really the day-to-day is what feels the best. I mean, seeing someone come in and accomplish goals and get resources that make a huge difference in their lives and their children’s lives, that’s really like the day-to-day celebrations that we have,” Greg Goodman, the director of community support services for the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, said.

The EnVision Center is located at the former Melrose Library on the Salem Turnpike.