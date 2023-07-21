87º

Wytheville man charged in connection with online investigation of crimes against children

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

COVINGTON, Va. – A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an online investigation into crimes against children on Thursday, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said James Colley of Wytheville traveled to Covington to meet with a minor less than 15 years old for sexual activities.

According to the sheriff’s office, Colley was taken into custody with the assistance of the Covington Division of Police and Virginia State Police.

Colley was charged with four counts of use of a communication device to facilitate certain offenses against minors.

We’re told Colley was held without bond.

