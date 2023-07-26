Man charged in connection with Alleghany County shooting

Billy Hoke, 50, charged in connection with shooting in Alleghany County. (Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an Alleghany County shooting on Tuesday, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to Uplands Road for a report of shots fired.

We’re told after speaking with an alleged victim, deputies determined that a domestic altercation has ensued, and when three individuals attempted to leave the residence, the suspect began firing at them.

According to the sheriff’s office, a bullet hole was recovered in a vehicle of one of the alleged victims, as well as a firearm and shell casings.

Billy Hoke, of Uplands Road, was arrested and charged with the following:

Three counts of attempted malicious wounding

One count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

One count of reckless handling of a firearm

One count of shoot at an occupied vehicle

Hoke is being held at Alleghany Regional Jail without bond.

The Alleghany Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Virginia State Police as well as K-9 Lucky, handled by Captain T.L. Deem.