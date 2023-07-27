I-81N in Roanoke County reopens after reported police activity

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

I-81N in Roanoke County has reopened after VDOT reported police activity in the area.

We’re still waiting to hear from Virginia State Police regarding what may have happened.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops

ORIGINAL STORY

VDOT says police activity has slowed down traffic on I-81N in Roanoke County near the 140 mile marker.

As of 10:55 a.m., traffic is backed up for about 5.5 miles.

At this time, all north lanes are closed. The north entrance ramp and the on-ramp at Exit 141 are blocked as well.

If you’re headed this way, prepare to be detoured off at Exit 140.

Virginia State Police says it’s conducting an investigation between mile marker 140 and 141. Officers added that traffic will be affected due to officers on foot.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.

