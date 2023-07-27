VDH recommends parents get their kids’ health records up-to-date before school starts

The Virginia Department of Health wants you to add another item to your back to school list. They’re encouraging parents to check that their kids vaccinations and health records are up to date before heading back to the classroom.

VIRGINIA – The Virginia Department of Health wants you to add another item to your back to school list.

They’re encouraging parents to check that their kids vaccinations and health records are up to date before heading back to the classroom.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Skipping the step could result in a delayed start to the school year for your child.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton said these requirements protect not just students but everyone.

“Schools are really at the heart of our community,” Dr. Shelton said. “So anything that we can do to help prevent the spread of diseases in the schools will also be protective to families and the whole community.”

Dr. Shelton said certain vaccines are required when entering Kindergarten, 7th grade as well as 12th grade.