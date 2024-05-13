One dead, children flown to hospital with critical injuries after Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and two children were flown to a hospital following a Henry County crash, according to Virginia State Police.

On Saturday at about 7:10 p.m. on Joseph Martin Highway, 52-year-old Gregory Lee Myers, of Martinsville, was headed west on Route 641 in a Nissan Frontier when an eastbound Dodge Ram 3500, which was driven by a 32-year-old, crossed the center-line and hit him, authorities said.

Myers was taken to SOVAH Health in Martinsville, where he later passed away.

The person driving the Ram was also injured and transported to the hospital. Two passengers, a 5-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, were properly secured in child safety seats and were flown to Roanoke Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

At this time, charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.