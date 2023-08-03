SRX Series helps boost economy in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County leaders say the Superstar Racing Experience, SRX, is a shot in the arm to help stabilize the local economy.

Rural communities like Pulaski County are fighting people leaving the area and they say the SRX will keep people.

Debbie Craig manages Southern Heart Boutique in Dublin.

Craig says she has seen extra drivers along Route 11 for the Superstar Racing Experience, which is good news.

“It was very busy, a lot of the traffic was coming from the interstate, it’s nice, it’s keeps the small businesses in business,” Craig said.

Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet says the SRX race was the largest professional sporting event held in the New River Valley.

“We saw an amazing competition,” Sweet said.

Thousands attended, watching stars like Kyle Busch win the racing event.

“Right here at the Pulaski County Motorsports Park in front of nearly 6,000 fans, in front of nearly 2 million viewers on ESPN,” Sweet said.

County leaders say the SRX event was a shot in the arm for the local economy and leaders say they are conducting an economic impact study to learn how much people spent.

“The business community now has a better understanding of what professional events like this can bring to them,” Sweet said.

Leaders conducted an economic development study and learned rural communities like Pulaski County are seeing a population decline.

For Pulaski County if nothing is done, the population could decrease from nearly 35,000 in 2010 to almost 32,000 in 2040.

It’s why the county launched the 40,000 people by 2030, and 40 by 2030 initiatives to help rural communities survive.

“These types of next level events really help showcase why people should move here, invest here,” Sweet said.