FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Floyd County Public Schools announced students at all schools will be offered free breakfast and lunch for the upcoming school year.

Families do not need to fill out any forms for students to receive the free meals.

This is part of the Community Eligibility Provision, a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. FCPS had also participated in the program in years past.