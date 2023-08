CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new business is putting its final “cherry on top” as it prepares to open.

Spoons Frozen Yogurt will open its doors on Aug. 11.

The store will be at the Christiansburg Market Place shopping center beside the new Noodles and Co.

They have two other locations in Roanoke and Waynesboro.