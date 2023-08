CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Get excited! A popular convenience store and gas station could soon be coming to our area.

Wawa submitted it’s plan for a future location in Campbell County.

According to the plan, the gas station would be located at 14039 Wards Road.

You can view the entire site plan below.