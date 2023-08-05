Mr. Pickles comes from a traumatic past, but has a knack for healing hearts

DRAPER, Va. – If you’re in need of a little extra love, Mr. Pickles is definitely your guy.

This two-and-a-half-year-old pup has had some pretty traumatic experiences in his life, but shelter staff says he has a knack for sharing the love he missed out on for a while.

Mr. Pickles found himself in a North Carolina shelter after an incident where he was attacked by dogs and suffered other abuse. Despite what he’s been through, he ‘s still a gentle soul, and craves attention from humans.

Fortunately, at Healing Hearts Canine Rescue in Draper, this handsome fella was able to let his true personality shine through. He’s even learned some commands along the way, like “sit,” “shake,” and “off.” Shelter staff says Mr. Pickles is housebroken, too.

Not only is this love bug pretty well-mannered, but he does well with other pets and kiddos – so really, what is there not to love?

Understandably so, Mr. Pickles still has some anxiety from what he’s been through, so his ideal future fam would be patient and loving, allowing him to feel safe.

If you’ve fallen in love with this guy, and want to adopt, fill out the form below. You can also reach the shelter by calling 540-320-4744.