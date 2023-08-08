Ja Rule and Ashanti set to perform at Elmwood Park

Ja Rule and Ashanti will be taking the stage at Elmwood Park on Sept. 24 as a special addition to Roanoke’s Vinyl Vault concert series.

A well-known hip-hop duo that’s always on time is coming to the Star City.

Ja Rule and Ashanti will be taking the stage at Elmwood Park on Sept. 24 as a special addition to Roanoke’s Vinyl Vault concert series.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The pair, known for hits like “Mesmerize,” “What’s Luv?” and “Always on Time,” rose to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Both Ja and Ashanti have also seen much success as solo artists, with Ja Rule being nominated for two American Music Awards and four Grammy Awards and Ashanti earning eight Billboard Music Awards, 3 American Music Awards and a Grammy Award.

And they are no stranger to the big screen, either. Ashanti starred in movies like “The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz,” “John Tucker Must Die” and #1 box hit “Coach Carter.” Ja was featured in “The Fast & The Furious” and “Turn It Up,” just to name a few.

General tickets are $45 in advance and $50 on the day of the show. You can also purchase a VIP table for $800.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11 and will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and at the Berglund Center Box Office