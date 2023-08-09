Del. Matt Fariss hit-and-run case headed to a Grand Jury

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The hit-and-run case against Del. Matt Fariss will now go before a grand jury.

As we previously reported, on March 2, Fariss was allegedly driving south on Route 501 in Campbell County when he crossed into the opposite lane and hit a woman, leaving her with minor injuries.

It’s believed that he then left the scene, but the following day, he turned himself in and met with the trooper at the magistrate’s office.

Fariss, who appeared in court on Tuesday, faces several charges in connection with the incident, including:

One count of malicious wounding

One felony count of hit and run

One count of reckless driving

The delegate represents Campbell County, Appomattox County, Buckingham County, Nelson County and Albemarle County.