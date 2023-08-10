How you can help the Buchanan boy collecting peanut butter for kids in need

A local boy is making a difference one peanut butter jar at a time.

11-year-old Gavin Price is collecting donations through the county’s BackPack Buddy Program to help kids in need.

In the past, Gavin has had tremendous success. He collected more than 2,000 jars in 2020.

Gavin said it’s important to help other kids who may struggle to find food.

“So that kids ... that could change something or make our lives better could have that and not die of starvation,” Gavin said. “It’s giving I guess a little bit of people who are hungry, kids who are hungry.”

This year, he has a goal to collect 2,500 jars.

