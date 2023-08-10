Liberty University hosts ribbon-cutting for new dining hall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in celebration of the opening of Liberty University’s newest dining hall.

The Reber-Thomas Dining Center is 120,000 square feet, with two stories that can seat about 3,000 people. The facility features 27 different stations with various food options.

According to the university, the center also includes a gluten-free bake shop, an allergen-free room, and chef stations to teach culinary arts.

The dining hall opened this week in preparation for students’ return back to campus for classes on Aug. 21.

A grand opening event will be hosted on Aug. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and will feature vendors and student giveaways.