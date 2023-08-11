Sen. Tim Kaine visits Roanoke to discuss immigration

ROANOKE, Va. – Senator Tim Kaine was in Roanoke Friday to meet with new Americans and citizenship students to learn more about their immigration experiences and some of the issues they’ve faced.

He’s been pushing for comprehensive immigration reform that creates a path of citizenship for those with long ties to the U.S.

As someone who’s once lived outside of the country, he says he understands what it’s like.

“I’ve had the experience of going to another country and seeing how hard it is. You feel like a fish out of water and you wanna learn as much as you can and become part of the culture and it’s not easy,” Kaine said.

Kaine said providing a smoother transition to citizenship would benefit both immigrants and their communities.