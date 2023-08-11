83º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Sen. Tim Kaine visits Roanoke to discuss immigration

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Tim Kaine, Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Senator Tim Kaine was in Roanoke Friday to meet with new Americans and citizenship students to learn more about their immigration experiences and some of the issues they’ve faced.

He’s been pushing for comprehensive immigration reform that creates a path of citizenship for those with long ties to the U.S.

As someone who’s once lived outside of the country, he says he understands what it’s like.

“I’ve had the experience of going to another country and seeing how hard it is. You feel like a fish out of water and you wanna learn as much as you can and become part of the culture and it’s not easy,” Kaine said.

Kaine said providing a smoother transition to citizenship would benefit both immigrants and their communities.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email