Botetourt County authorities arrest five after altercation along James River

One is facing a malicious wounding charge

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

BUCHANAN, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people after an altercation along the James River near Buchanan Saturday.

Deputies said they responded to the fight on August 12 just after 4 p.m. near milepost 39 of the James River Water Trail.

Virginia State Police, Botetourt County Fire and EMS volunteers, and Botetourt County authorities began searching the waterway between a boat landing in Buchanan and the Arcadia boat landing, police said.

Shortly into their search, they found a person who was intoxicated with a woman who had been involved in the altercation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said that they learned a fight had occurred after the two had been kayaking, then lost their kayak and paddle. We’re told they later rejoined the group and confronted them about being left behind when a fight ensued.

Others within the group joined in, authorities said, leaving one kayaker with a laceration after being hit in the back of the head with a paddle.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of the fight, along with their charges, according to authorities:

  • 23-year-old Adrianna Shepherd: Public intoxication, malicious wounding
  • 24-year-old Christopher Seeds: Public intoxication, assault and battery
  • 31-year-old Nikie Bowers: Public intoxication, assault and battery
  • 25-year-old Sammie Byrnes: Assault and battery

One other person was arrested on a public intoxication charge but was not charged in the assault incident.

