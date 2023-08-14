Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Buchanan County.

They say the crash happened Aug. 7, 2023, shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Route 83, less than a mile east of Route 658.

Police said a 2018 Honda SXS700 Pioneer off-road vehicle was traveling east on Route 83 when he driver lost control, ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

The driver, Buford A. Bevins, 44, of Johnson City, Tenn., was transported to Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries later that same day.

The crash remains under investigation.