Authorities seize bags of meth, seven firearms from Alleghany County home

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing charges after authorities seized narcotics and firearms from an Alleghany County home, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was issued for a house on Concord Street on Monday.

Authorities said while at the residence, baggies of methamphetamine, several samples of methamphetamine residue, and seven firearms were seized.

Jeffrey McCoy, 62, of Selma was charged with the following:

Possession of schedule I or II controlled substances

Possession of firearms while in possession of schedule I or II controlled substances

McCoy is currently incarcerated in the Alleghany Regional Jail with no bond, according to authorities.

We’re told the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, the Virginia State Police, and the Clifton Forge Police Department assisted in the case.