Kroger offering customers $10 off groceries with in-store flu shot

One grocery store chain is giving shoppers another way to save.

Beginning Wednesday, all Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores will offer customers $10 off groceries when they receive a flu shot in-store at a Kroger pharmacy.

“As a community-focused company, we are here to help associates and customers stay healthy ahead of flu season and are pleased to offer a promotion that rewards shoppers for taking care of their health and wellbeing,” said James Menees, corporate affairs manager of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “It’s our hope that by providing everyone with access to nutritious food and medicine, we can all be stronger together going into the fall.”

Customers can access the coupon by loading the offer through their Kroger Plus card by visiting Kroger’s website or the Kroger app, and “clipping” the digital coupon. The pharmacy team will activate the $10 offer.

According to Kroger, customers who are eligible for federally funded healthcare programs are excluded from the offer.

To schedule an appointment to receive your flu shot, click here.