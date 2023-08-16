Public input needed on the Roanoke City Market Building

The building has been a staple in the area for more than a century. Now, the Roanoke City Market Building Board of Directors and its staff are partnering with Eddy Alexander, a local marketing and growth strategy consulting firm, to plan for the future.

ROANOKE, Va. – For the next month, residents in the Star City will have a chance to voice their ideas regarding the Roanoke City Market Building.

Over the next few months, Eddy Alexander and staff will be working on an updated brand and design for the historic building, and they want those in the area to be included in the creative process.

From now until midnight on Monday, Sept. 11, local residents, businesses and visitors can take a brief survey, which can be found here. The survey should take you under 10 minutes to complete and can be filled out anonymously.

Those who provide their name and contact information will be entered into a drawing to win one of several prizes, including: