Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport executive director named Virginia Airport Manager of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. – Mike Stewart, the executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, was named the 2023 Virginia Airport Manager of the Year, awarded by the Virginia Department of Aviation.

Stewart was presented the award on Aug. 9 at the Virginia Aviation Conference in Williamsburg.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

According to a press release, Stewart joined the commission in 2021 and has led the relaunch of ROA’s master plan, which is a comprehensive study to evaluate the long-term needs and plans for the airport over the next 20 years and the future.

He has also filled key administrative positions, such as general counsel, director of planning and engineering, and procurement and contracts manager.

“Guided by a collaborative approach, Mike Stewart continues to impact positive change at ROA. He builds support for the airport and understanding of its key role in Southwest Virginia’s economic ecosystem through close engagement with stakeholders across the region and Commonwealth,” said N.L. Bishop, chair of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “We look forward to ROA’s bright future under Mike’s leadership and congratulate him on this outstanding honor.”