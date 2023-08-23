Lynchburg community leaders host march for 60th anniversary of March on Washington

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg community leaders are honoring the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

In honor of the anniversary, community leaders will have a march in the Hill City.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech was a pivotal moment in American history, it led to the passing of both the Civil Rights Act in 1964 and the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

“Dr. King was a man of peace, and he talked about peace,” Dr. Carl B. Hutcherson, honorary chairman of the event said.

Data from the Lynchburg Public Library highlights Dr. King visited the Hill City in 1962. He spoke at E.C. Glass High School about segregation, and encouraging people to vote.

“When Dr. King came to Lynchburg that was a historic day, it was a day to let the community know, that although we’re small we’re just as important as the big states,” Dr. Brenda Farmer, president of the Lynchburg Branch NAACP said.

Dr. Brenda Farmer with the Lynchburg NAACP said King coming to Lynchburg showed that everyone mattered, not just people who lived in major cities.

“That’s what I loved, serving the little people who think need help, that’s why it’s so important that we march on,” Farmer said.

Leaders are hoping people who attend the march will understand the significance of the Civil Rights Movement.

“I hope they realize that we will not allow history to be rewritten, we are marching forward, with you, or without you,” Farmer said.

The March is expected to take place this weekend at the intersection of Oakley and Memorial Avenue. The goal? Honoring King and local leaders in the area.

“Deep down in our soul, we got a long way to go,” Farmer said.

The march will begin at 11 a.m. and end at Providence Transformation Church International for a Mass Meeting Outdoor Rally.