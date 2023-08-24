94º
Appalachian Power reaches agreement on latest rate increase

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Appalachian Power has reached an agreement on a proposed rate increase.

If approved, the increase would add an average of $16 to each monthly bill of a residential customer (defined as using 1,000 kilowatts per month).

Prior to the agreement, AEP asked the State Corporation Commission to approve a rate increase that would add $25 to monthly bills.

If approved, the increase would take effect in January.

The deal would increase AEP’s annual revenue by $127.3 million.

You can view the full stipulation below.

