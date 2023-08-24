Appalachian Power reaches agreement on latest rate increase

Appalachian Power has reached an agreement on a proposed rate increase.

If approved, the increase would add an average of $16 to each monthly bill of a residential customer (defined as using 1,000 kilowatts per month).

8 p.m. - Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Prior to the agreement, AEP asked the State Corporation Commission to approve a rate increase that would add $25 to monthly bills.

If approved, the increase would take effect in January.

The deal would increase AEP’s annual revenue by $127.3 million.

You can view the full stipulation below.