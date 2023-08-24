68º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

COMING UP: Soldier surprises his son on the first day of school - The Morning Sprint

We will share that story and more on Thursday’s episode of the Morning Sprint

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Morning Sprint
The love between a soldier and son was on full display as the dad surprised his son on the first day of school. (Cuyahoga Falls City School District)

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Thursday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Morning Sprint to find out what’s trending.

The digital-only series is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss. You can catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.

Don’t be shy! Be sure to join the conversation as we chat about the news of the day.

Here are some of the stories we will discuss:

  • Love on display | See the heartwarming reunion between a soldier and his son
  • Bringing in the big bucks | Learn how the City of Danville is once again hitting the jackpot with the Caesar’s Virginia site
  • Lately, it’s been heating up in the Commonwealth | We’ll share five ways you can beat the heat this summer

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below:

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email