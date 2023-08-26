Cave Spring takes home the win over Western Albemarle, 42-3

ROANOKE, Va. – Bursts for big yards - that basically sums up our Western Albermarle - Cave Spring game on Friday night.
The Knights came out to take the win, and that’s just what they did.
The final score was 42-3, Cave Spring.
