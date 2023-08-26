79º
Cave Spring takes home the win over Western Albemarle, 42-3

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Bursts for big yards - that basically sums up our Western Albermarle - Cave Spring game on Friday night.

The Knights came out to take the win, and that’s just what they did.

The final score was 42-3, Cave Spring.

