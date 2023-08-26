79º
Join Insider

Local News

In debut game, Alleghany Cougars use combined forces to take down Waynesboro Little Giants

The final score was 35-7

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 1st and 10, High School Football, Sports, Shenandoah District, Three Rivers District

COVINGTON, Va. – It was a special night - the debut of the Alleghany Cougars.

As their first night heading out under the Friday night lights with a new team, new name, new mascot ... with plenty of “news,” these guys also carried along their new combined winner mentalities.

The forces of the Cougars and the Mountaineers brought out a full house. Stands were packed for the opening game.

A dynamic victory for the Alleghany Cougars, and what more than a cherry on top than a celebration with fireworks?

The game’s final score was 35-7.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email