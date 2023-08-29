Liberty University warns parents of scam callers claiming to be sergeants

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Parents, beware of a new scam that’s circulating on Liberty University’s campus.

According to Liberty University Security & Public Safety, fraudsters are calling parents, typically at about 2:30 a.m., claiming to be a sergeant with the Liberty University Police Department.

The caller(s) then tells the parent that their son or daughter has been arrested and payment is needed to bail them out of jail, authorities said.

Authorities say several different names have been used by scammers, but the calls tend to play out in the same way, according to reports they’ve received.

If you’re unsure of the legitimacy of a call, request the officer’s name and badge number and then contact the department’s dispatch at 434-592-7641 and ask to be transferred to that officer.