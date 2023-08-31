Gov. Youngkin announces $150M expansion, more than 300 jobs coming to Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – More than 300 hundred are coming to Southside.

Press Glass, a glass maker in Europe plans to invest more than 150 million dollars to expand, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday.

The company will build a 360,000-square-foot addition to its existing facility and the project will create 335 new jobs.

Governor Youngkin said the announcement represents growth and that Virginia is a great place to live and play, especially in rural communities.

“The first message I would be out is there is a great workforce here, there is a great environment to build your future and second all of Virginia is important this is what we’re seeing, we’re seeing growth in population,” Governor Youngkin said.

Leaders said construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

“We are truly excited to deepen our operation ensuring that our employees will receive proper education and training that they need to excel in every evolving environment,” Maxie’s Migalski, President of Press Glass Inc. said.

Press Glass leaders said the 335 new jobs are expected to be ready by 2025.