83º
Join Insider

Local News

Heavy police presence in Christiansburg due to barricade situation

Residents are asked to avoid the area of Cambria Street NW and Providence Blvd. NW

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Christiansburg, Police Presence
police lights (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – There is a heavy police presence in the area of Cambria Street NW and Providence Blvd. NW in Christiansburg after authorities say a person barricaded themselves inside a home.

Authorities said at approximately 2:20 p.m., Christiansburg Police received a call from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force after officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant, and the person barricaded themselves inside the home.

A heavy police presence can be seen in the area as officers try to negotiate with the person, who is believed to be the only one inside.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email