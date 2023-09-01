Heavy police presence in Christiansburg due to barricade situation

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – There is a heavy police presence in the area of Cambria Street NW and Providence Blvd. NW in Christiansburg after authorities say a person barricaded themselves inside a home.

Authorities said at approximately 2:20 p.m., Christiansburg Police received a call from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force after officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant, and the person barricaded themselves inside the home.

A heavy police presence can be seen in the area as officers try to negotiate with the person, who is believed to be the only one inside.

