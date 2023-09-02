Liberty football fans can enjoy new game day features starting Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Game day is just hours away and Liberty Flames fans are getting excited for a new season.

Liberty will be playing its first game in an FBS Conference. The university joined Conference USA in the football offseason along with hiring a new coach, Jamey Chadwell.

It’s not just what’s on the field that will be different on Saturday.

Fans can enjoy some new game day features including an expanded Tailgate Town located at gate one. They are also adding ten food truck options to give people more choices for food and beverages.

Athletics Director Ian McCaw says the game day experience lasts hours before kickoff all the way until the end of the game.

“I think our game day experience is as good as anywhere in the country,” McCaw said. “I encourage fans to come a couple of hours early and take in all the pre-game pageantry. The band, the cheerleaders, and all the tailgating that goes on.”

Liberty has their home opener against Bowling Green on Saturday. Kickoff is at noon.