Protesters halt work at Mountain Valley Pipeline worksite in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – With construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline now in full swing, many in our region are taking a stand against the controversial project.

Just this morning (Sept. 5), two pipeline opponents halted construction at an MVP worksite in Montgomery County for several hours after locking themselves to equipment at about 6 a.m. Officials say law enforcement responded to the scene.

“In the struggle to save Earth for biological life as we’ve known it, lines must be drawn!” said Carrie Gibbons, one of the protesters. “Holders of power and policy are responsible for understanding the urgency of the climate change threat and moving everything out of the way that impedes the success of this challenging mission. The MVP project is a travesty in every single local life-affirming way. Furthering this project is entirely wrong—sealing fates in an ever-expanding circle of death and destruction.”

The concerns of MVP opponents have been felt across Southwest Virginia as myriads continue to express their opposition to the contested natural gas pipeline system. Once complete, the project will be about 303 miles long, spanning from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia, according to officials.

Tuesday’s protest happened where MVP officials hope to build under Bradshaw Creek, officials said.

“These water crossings are among the most dangerous parts of the project, with pipeline personnel installing improperly stored, corroded pipe in direct contact with the watersheds that provide drinking water to millions of Virginians,” said Appalachians Against Pipelines.

Although construction is currently underway, it only recently resumed thanks to the official green light from the Supreme Court. Beforehand, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia had attempted to block work on the site.

Since then, there have been several protests by environmentalist groups who believe MVP will have drastic effects on endangered species, erosion and stream sedimentation.