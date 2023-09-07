A Few Old Goats Brewing set to open second location in Buchanan apartment complex

A Few Old Goats is expanding to Buchanan and will soon be opening up a second location at the Factory Flats.

BUCHANAN, Va. – Good news for all our beer lovers out there! A well-known brewery in the Star City is growing its roots.

On Wednesday, A Few Old Goats took to Facebook to announce that it will be expanding to Buchanan and will be opening up a second location at the Factory Flats.

The Sycamore Development project will transform a long-abandoned manufacturing facility into an apartment complex with a craft brewery on-site.

Don’t worry though - the brewery’s Roanoke location, which first opened in 2018, is here to stay and will continue serving customers on the west end of downtown Roanoke.

“This would not have been possible without all the support we’ve received through the years. A huge shout out to the team at Sycamore Development for their patience and guidance through this,” said A Few Old Goats. “Also, another huge THANK YOU to everyone who has put up with us over these last 5+ years. It has been a freakin’ wild ride so far and we can’t wait to make it even crazier ... Cheers to you all and cheers to many more years of beer!”

Its second location is set to open in the spring of 2024.