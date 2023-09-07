Here’s how you can transfer your car title online through the DMV

RICHMOND, Va. – Transferring a car title through the DMV just got a little easier.

According to a press release, some drivers will no longer need to go to a DMV office to get their car title transferred. Now, it can be done online right from the comfort of your home.

Through the E-titling program, an individual selling a vehicle can transfer the title to a buyer by using the DMV’s website.

However, there is certain criterion that must be met for the seller, buyer, and vehicle in order to use this service. Requirements include:

Buyer and seller must be Virginia residents with myDMV accounts

Sale is one owner to one buyer

No liens present on the title

No holds on customers’ accounts

Sale for a passenger vehicle (car, sport utility vehicle, truck; no trailers, mopeds or all-terrain vehicles)

“The next time you buy a car from someone who isn’t a dealer, you may be able to transfer ownership without having to go to a DMV office,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “With the launch of our reimagined website, we continue to look for innovative ways that allow Virginians to take care of their DMV business anytime and anywhere.”

For a complete list of e-titling requirements, visit DMV’s website.