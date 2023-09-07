WEIGH IN: Do you think screaming is good for you? Some survey participants say yes

Screaming might actually be good for you, according to a new survey by Busch Gardens.

Busch Gardens released the results Thursday, saying that the survey found more than half of the 1,000 participants believe screaming positively impacts their health.

Only 10% strongly agreed that they scream at least once a week, and when they do, most said they feel relief with 76% claiming they view screaming as a release for pent-up emotions, officials said.

Theme park officials said the Howl-O-Scream events will help with terror-inducing haunts to provoke more screams than ever before.

