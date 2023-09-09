Virginia Tech football game suspended due to severe weather

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s matchup against Purdue University on Saturday has been suspended due to severe weather.

Kickoff was set for 12 p.m. at Lane Stadium.

HokieSports made the announcement on social media that the game would be suspended due to severe weather in the area.

Officials said fans should shelter in their vehicles, at Cassell Coliseum, Rector Field House, and the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility.