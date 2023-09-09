79º
Virginia Tech football game suspended due to severe weather

The Hokies were set to face the Purdue Boilermakers at noon

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Virginia Tech v. Purdue University football game suspended due to severe weather. (WSLS)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s matchup against Purdue University on Saturday has been suspended due to severe weather.

Kickoff was set for 12 p.m. at Lane Stadium.

HokieSports made the announcement on social media that the game would be suspended due to severe weather in the area.

Officials said fans should shelter in their vehicles, at Cassell Coliseum, Rector Field House, and the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility.

