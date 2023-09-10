9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen first responders

The ringing of the bell marks another 110 flights of stairs climbed — the same number of flights first responders had to climb on 9/11.

ROANOKE, Va. – The ringing of the bell marks another 110 flights of stairs climbed — the same number of flights first responders had to climb on 9/11.

“Every step is an honor and a sacrifice,” Roanoke County Firefighter Garrett Ruggieri said.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that changed our country forever.

Here in Roanoke, first responders and other members of the community came together Saturday in remembrance of the 9th annual Memorial Stair Climb.

Event staff member Rachel Hale says the climb mirrors what first responders endured that day.

“It’s held at the Wells Fargo tower. The tower is 22 stories, so participants have to climb it 5 times and that equals 110 floors, and that is the height of the World Trade Centers,” Hale said.

Many local firefighters wore their gear for the climb, in honor of those who lost their lives.

Ruggieri and fellow firefighter Logan Dennis say the experience is an honor.

“Being a firefighter, you put yourself in their shoes, and almost experience what they went through on that day, so it means a little bit more to me personally,” Dennis said.

People were given badges at the start of the climb with a picture of a first responder who died on 9/11.

“This is a huge piece of the entire event. I’ve got four dog tags in my locker from last year. I see them every day when I turn in for work, and it means the world,” Ruggieri said.

Jeff George and his son Connor finished the climb together, thinking of the faces on their badges.

“A face puts a reason to the cause. You always hear about numbers and the large numbers for that day, and everybody has a story for that day, so it makes it more personal,” Jeff said.

Ruggieri says his fellow firefighters kept him going.

“This guy, the person behind me, the brother by my side...it’s a brotherhood,” Ruggieri said.

All proceeds from the climb go to the Fallen Firefighters’ Foundation — helping those directly impacted by Sept. 11.