How SWVA SOL test scores stack up against the rest of the state

The annual Virginia Standards of Learning test results are out. The SOL’s are broken down into five subjects: reading, writing, history, math and science. 10 News looked at five school divisions in our area to see how they stack up against the rest of the state.

Danville City Schools’ passing rate was lower than the state average for all five subjects. The biggest gap was in history, which was only 28%.

Lynchburg City Schools was also behind compared to the rest of the Commonwealth in all subjects. Schools in the Hill City struggled the most in writing, with only a 45% pass rate.

Another district that underperformed in the writing test was Roanoke City Schools, which only had around a 35% pass rate, compared to the state average of nearly 65%. Roanoke City also hit below the marks in all five categories.

Roanoke County excelled in all subjects but writing, which was slightly under the state average. The division saw the best scores in math, with almost 84% of students passing. It also saw success in reading, history, and science.

Similarly, Montgomery County Schools had higher passing rates than the rest of Virginia in all but writing, which was a common theme among all divisions we looked at.

For more SOL test results from the Virginia Department of Education, visit here.