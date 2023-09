ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County’s Clearbrook Elementary School will be closing Wednesday morning.

School officials say the school is experiencing a water outage and it’ll be several hours before service is restored.

If your child was already picked up, school buses have rerouted to take students back home.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more