Roanoke City Public Schools has 26 SROs, one in every building

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public School leaders have hit a huge milestone when it comes to school resource officer staffing.

Staffing has been a concern for years, but now, RCPS has a school resource officer in every building.

The school board honored the sheriff’s office and police department for reaching their goal, which was first announced last summer during last night’s meeting.

District leaders said this achievement is due to a strong partnership with local law enforcement.

“The number of SROs has increased over the past several years. there were 7 SROs during the 21-22 school year, there were 22 SROs during the 22-23 school year, and this year we have 26 SROs currently,” Chris Perkins, the Chief Operations Officer said.

The SROs were also presented with artwork from a third grader at Wasena Elementary to show their appreciation.