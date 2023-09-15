Lynchburg gynecologist resigns amid accusations circulating on social media

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A gynecologist in Lynchburg is being accused of misconduct alleging incidents ranging from harassment to sexual assault.

Lynchburg Gynecology was closed Friday amid one of its providers, Dr. Lewis Dabney, facing accusations from former patients circulating on social media.

We called the office Friday morning and the voicemail said it was “after hours”. We went by there and saw signs on the front door that it was closed until Monday. Whether it was scheduled or came in response to these claims is unsure.

10 News reached out to Lynchburg Police to see if a police report was filed against Dr. Dabney.

A spokesperson for LPD sent us this response:

“We received a report on September 14, 2023, of a sexual offense that occurred in the 2700-block of Old Forest Road. No more details will be released. This incident is currently under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Det. T. Hall at 434-455-6155.”

According to court records, so far, no criminal charges have been filed against the gynecologist.

We also reached out to the Virginia Board of Medicine asking if they have recieved complaints or are looking into it. We’re waiting to hear back.