Blue Demons remain undefeated after Cave Spring matchup, 42-33

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The undefeated Christiansburg Blue Demons hosted the Cave Spring Knights in what turned into a high-scoring affair.

In the 2nd quarter, the Blue Demons were looking to take control of the game and it’s Izaiah Cotto running it in for a quick touchdown after marching the ball down the field. We go into the half 28-20.

Into the third, it’s Blue Demons’ senior Tanner Evans making it happen with his feet to put the Blue Demons up by two scores.

But Cave Spring did not want to quit. Running back Jackson Steffan said something like, “I got this.” He then gives a stiff arm, and walks it in for a touchdown – it’s now 33-35 Christiansburg.

Christiansburg had the answers tonight though. The Blue Demons get the ball back and this time it’s evans using his legs to seal the deal.

Christiansburg wins a close one, 42-33.