GOTW: In final seconds of rivalry clash, Narrows snags win versus Giles

GILES, Va. – In our Game of the Week, we learned what the Narrows and Giles rivalry is all about.

Last year, Giles was on the road at Narrows and won by a single point. Friday night, the Green Wave was headed to Pearisburg trying to flip the script.

The county showed out to support the Spartans, horns blaring for each great play and score.

This game was back and forth and with only 1:13 left in the game, Narrows dropped the snap, a punt was blocked, and Giles recovered it in the endzone. They go for two - and it’s good. Giles was then up, 28-21.

With now under 20 seconds on the clock, a Hail Mary makes it to the endzone. The Green Wave had to go for two to win it all.

That back-and-forth battle came down to the very last second, but the two-point conversion was good.

The Green Wave was victorious, 29-28.