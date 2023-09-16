Missing/Endangered child alert issued for six-month-old out of Smyth County

VSP has issued a missing endangered child alert for a six-month-old out of Smyth County. (Virginia State Police)

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Child Alert for a six-month-old girl out of Smyth County.

According to police, Lyric Poston is believed to be in extreme danger and was believed to be last seen at Dry Creek Road in Smyth County.

VSP said Lyric has brown eyes and brown hair, is 2′2″, and is 15 pounds. We’re told it’s unknown what she was wearing last.

Lyric Poston is believed to be with Mackenzie Poston, 30, and it is unknown what she was wearing last.

If you have any information on Lyric’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204.